Davies (2-5) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Orioles.

Davies has allowed a combined two runs over 11 innings since returning from a back injury. His win Friday was his first since June 7. The right-hander finally appears to be in his best form after an injury-plagued season that has seen him record a 6.45 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 57:30 K:BB over 68.1 innings across 14 starts. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Rockies next week.