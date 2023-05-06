Davies (oblique) threw a 41-pitch bullpen before Friday's game against the Nationals, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
The next step according to Mackie is having him pitch in the Arizona Complex League for his next outing. That'll be the first time Davies pitches in a live situation since he suffered his oblique strain on April 8 against the Dodgers. The right-hander will likely need to make multiple starts in the minors before he can rejoin the Arizona rotation right around the end of May -- assuming things go well and there are no setbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Bullpen session expected•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Several weeks away•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Goes on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with strained left oblique•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Leaves with injury vs. Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Five solid innings•