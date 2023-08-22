Davies (back) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Davies had been expected to be activated and start for the Diamondbacks on Sunday, but Hurricane Hilary forced that game to be moved up to Saturday as part of a doubleheader. Instead, Davies made a third rehab start, getting up to 87 pitches, and should be ready to go this weekend against the Reds. As middling as Sunday's results sound, it was the best of his three rehab starts. In three turns for the Aces, Davies allowed 13 runs on 22 hits and seven walks while striking out six over 13.1 innings.