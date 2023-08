Davies (back) will make a third rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Davies is on schedule to pitch Sunday and was Arizona's likely starter in San Diego, but that game was moved up to Saturday as part of a doubleheader due to the impending hurricane scheduled to make landfall in Southern California on Sunday. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Davies will not start Saturday, so the right-hander will instead make another rehab start for the Aces.