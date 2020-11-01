LeMahieu was extended the $18.9 million qualifying offer by the Yankees on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu has been one of the best hitters in the league in his two seasons with the Yankees, posting a .336/.386/.536 slash line with 36 homers, 43 doubles, 150 runs and 129 RBI in 195 games. New York is likely still attempting to retain him on a longer-term deal, but with the qualifying offer extended it will receive a draft pick as compensation should he continue his career elsewhere.