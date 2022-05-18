Pages homered Tuesday for the second time in four games and is now hitting .231/.355/.410 with four homers and three steals on the season.

The overall line doesn't look amazing, but Pages has shown a good eye (14 percent walk rate) and appears to be emerging from a horrible slump that lasted from late April well into last week -- he hit .089/.208/.133 over a span of 13 games. Before that, he'd been delivering a more typical level of production by his standards, hitting .316/.435/.509 across his first 15 games this year. The 21-year-old Cuban needs to find some more consistency, but he's got plenty of promise.