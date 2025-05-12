Pages went 2-for-5 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pages extended his hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-36 (.333) with six RBI and two steals. The outfielder is handling a full-time role in right field currently, covering for the injured Teoscar Hernandez (groin). Pages started the year slow but is up to a .286/.342/.471 slash line with six homers, five steals, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored, six doubles and a triple through 38 contests this season. He's logged multiple hits in nine of his last 18 games while going hitless just twice in that span.