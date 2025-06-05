Pages went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Mets.

Los Angeles' offense was largely stifled by Griffin Canning and two Mets relievers, but Pages provided some resistance with his three-hit effort. The blossoming young outfielder also kept the Dodgers from being shut out when he launched a 406-foot solo shot in the ninth frame. Pages has hit safely in nine straight games and is slashing a robust .405/.450/.730 with three homers, 10 RBI, five runs and a 3:2 BB:K during that stretch.