Pages has a .239/.343/.476 batting line with 22 home runs and five steals through 105 games for Double-A Tulsa.

The Cuban outfielder has taken a step back this year; while he's still showing good power, his numbers have fallen off pretty much across the board compared to 2021. There are, however, a couple positives to take away from his stats -- his contact rate has ticked up a bit and he's gotten a bit unlucky with a .274 BABIP, so his numbers probably deserve to look a bit better than they do. Even so, he's a 21-year-old with an .819 OPS in Double-A, which is nothing to scoff at.