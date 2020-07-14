Garcia was held out of the Dodgers' intrasquad game Sunday due to a tight groin muscle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Garcia hit a home run in intrasquad action Friday but was pulled Sunday after reporting the groin issue. The 28-year-old is unlikely to see much, if any, major-league playing time this season.
