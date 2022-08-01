Treinen (shoulder) will join the Dodgers on the road in San Francisco and throw a simulated game Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

The Dodgers kick off a four-game set in San Francisco on Monday, and Treinen is expected to meet the club there before throwing a sim game Wednesday. The righty reliever faced live hitters July 29 for the first time since being placed on the injured list, tossing one inning without experiencing any setbacks. Treinen hasn't pitched in a big-league game since April 14, so he'll likely need an extended rehab stint once he's ready to return to game action.