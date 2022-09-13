Treinen (shoulder) played catch Sunday and expressed optimism that he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list prior to the postseason, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen was shelved in late April with right shoulder discomfort and missed more than four months before being activated Sept. 2, only to land on the IL one week later following two relief appearances with the Dodgers. On a positive note, Treinen's latest setback with his shoulder doesn't appear to be a major concern, as the Dodgers haven't shut him down from throwing. He'll work on strengthening the shoulder over the next week or so before potentially making him way back from the IL shortly before the regular season ends Oct. 5.