Treinen was placed on the injured list with right shoulder tightness Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Shoulder issues have limited Treinen to just five appearances this season. While he returned from the injured list eight days ago, injury troubles quickly resurfaced. No timeline for his return this time around has been offered, but it's likely that the Dodgers will care more about maximizing his chances of pitching in the playoffs over getting him back as soon as possible. Andre Jackson was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.