Treinen (shoulder) played catch off a mound Sunday and is slated to threw a full bullpen session Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen returned from the injured list in early September but went back to the injured list after only two outings, but he's beginning to ramp up his throwing program. It remains to be seen of the veteran right-hander will have enough time to be game ready for the start of the NLDS on Oct. 11.