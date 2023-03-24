site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Cleared to start throwing program
Treinen (shoulder) has been cleared to begin a throwing program Monday.
He'll play catch for the first time since undergoing right shoulder surgery in November. Treinen is hoping to make it back at some point late this season, but he could very well be out until 2024.
