Treinen (shoulder) could return in mid-August, according to manager Dave Roberts, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday -- his fifth such session as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. Treinen threw all his pitches and said the velocity and spin readings came back looking good. It's possible he could be a source of good ratios, strikeouts and at least the occasional save over the final six weeks of the season.