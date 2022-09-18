Treinen (shoulder) is expected to throw to live hitters Monday and could be activated from the injured list later in the week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Treinen threw a bullpen session Wednesday that didn't result in any setbacks, and his next step will be to throw to hitters. He may not need a minor-league rehab stint given the brief timeframe of his absence. Treinen's placement on the 15-day IL was backdated to Sept. 7, so the earliest he can return is Thursday.