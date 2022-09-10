Treinen was unavailable Friday against the Padres due to arm soreness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen has been effective over two appearances since returning to action, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out one in two scoreless innings over two outings. However, he hasn't pitched since Monday and has apparently been down with an arm issue. However, manager Dave Roberts didn't sound too concerned about the injury, so Treinen should be considered day-to-day.