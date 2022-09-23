Treinen (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing until he's re-evaluated Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander was previously expected to be activated from the injured list Thursday, but he won't throw for a few days before the Dodgers decide the next steps to take in his rehab program. Manager Dave Roberts said Treinen "hasn't bounced back" from the shoulder injury as anticipated, leaving his availability for the closing stretch of the regular season, and the playoffs, up in the air.