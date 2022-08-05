site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Facing hitters this weekend
RotoWire Staff
Treinen (shoulder) will face hitters Saturday at Dodger Stadium, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Treinen topped out at 97 mph in a simulated game Wednesday but is not quite ready to head out on a rehab assignment. Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) is also set to face hitters Saturday.
