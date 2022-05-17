The Dodgers transferred Treinen (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Considering Treinen hadn't been cleared to start a throwing program since being initially placed on the 10-day IL on April 22, the Dodgers' decision to move him to the 60-day IL doesn't come as a major surprise. As a result of the transaction, he won't be eligible to make his return until at least late June, and there's a strong chance he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break unless he's able to resume throwing in the next week or two. The move also frees up room on the 40-man roster for Mitch White (illness), who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related IL ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks.