Treinen (shoulder) hit 97 mph in a sim game Wednesday and could soon start a rehab assignment, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen is on the road with the club in San Francisco, and manager Dave Roberts stood in against him during his sim game. Roberts noted that Treinen hit 97 on the radar gun and that the session went well. He also said that the righty reliever could toss another sim game, but he could also head out on a rehab assignment as his next step.