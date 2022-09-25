Treinen (shoulder) did not resume throwing Saturday as expected, but the Dodgers are hoping he can start throwing again soon, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said earlier in the day that there's only a "small chance" Treinen is activated before the end of the regular season. However, if Treinen is cleared to pick up a baseball soon, he could still make the NLDS roster. Shoulder trouble has limited Treinen to just a handful of appearances this season after he led the team in appearances with 72 a season ago.