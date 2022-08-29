Treinen (shoulder) is expected to make his final rehab appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

When Treinen began his rehab assignment Aug. 12, the Dodgers identified Sept. 2 as the target date for the right-hander's return to the active roster, and that timeline hasn't changed in the proceeding three weeks. Treinen has performed satisfactorily through his first six rehab outings at Oklahoma City -- he's posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB in five innings -- and if he comes out of Tuesday's appearance unscathed, he'll give the Dodgers bullpen yet another potential impact arm heading into the postseason. While Craig Kimbrel seems to have lost some security as the Dodgers' closer, high-performing setup men Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol will likely be ahead of Treinen in the pecking order for saves if manager Dave Roberts elects to make a change at the back of the bullpen.