Treinen (shoulder) said Saturday that he hasn't picked up a baseball since going on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen's last mound appearance came over a month ago, so the fact that he isn't doing any sort of throwing supports the Dodgers' notion that he won't be able to return until sometime after the All-Star break. Per Ardaya, the right-hander isn't experiencing discomfort in day-to-day activities, and he believes the injury will "work itself out." Daniel Hudson has worked as the primary bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel while Treinen has been out.