Manager Dave Roberts said Treinen (shoulder) threw a "normal" bullpen session Wednesday and could soon face live batters, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen was activated from the injured list Sept. 2 but returned to the shelf with shoulder tightness after only two outings, but he's quickly been able to resume mound work. The right-hander will be eligible to return from the IL late next week and may not require a rehab assignment given the expected brevity of his absence.