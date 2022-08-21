Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested Sunday that Treinen (shoulder) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list Sept. 2, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Though Treinen didn't make his third rehab appearance at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday like the Dodgers had planned, Roberts suggested it wasn't the result of any physical setback. Treinen will take the next two weeks to get ramped up in the minors before rejoining the big club for the final month of the season. The 34-year-old right-hander will likely settle into a setup role in front of closer Craig Kimbrel.