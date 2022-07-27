Manager Dave Roberts said that Treinen (shoulder), who threw a bullpen session Tuesday, won't advance to facing live batter for at least a couple more weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander has already been throwing bullpen sessions for the past couple weeks, but the Dodgers won't rush his rehab progression into the next stage. Roberts previously mentioned mid-August as the potential return window for Treinen, but that can likely now be pushed into the back half of the month at minimum.