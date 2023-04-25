Miller (shoulder) joined up with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and is scheduled to make his season debut there Friday, Alex Freedman of OKC Dodgers Radio reports.

Miller got off to a bit of a late start this year after developing some minor right shoulder soreness toward the end of spring training. The 24-year-old can now continue his ascent through the Dodgers' minor-league system and could very well reach the majors at some point in 2023. He struck out 145 batters in 112.1 innings in 2022 in stints at the Double-A and Triple-A levels.