Miller (6-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 16-3 rout of the Rangers, giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Texas actually grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Miller and the Dodgers' offense each buckled down and got to work after that. The quality start was the first since June 10 for the rookie right-hander, but he's delivered four in his first 10 big-league outings. Miller will carry a 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB through 54.2 innings into his next start, likely to come at home next weekend against the Reds.