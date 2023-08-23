Miller dropped to 7-3 in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Guardians after allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across 6.1 innings.

Though the Dodgers staked Miller to an early 3-0 lead, the rookie couldn't hold up to his end of the bargain after holding the Guardians scoreless through three frames. He served up a solo home run and allowed another run in the fourth, then allowed consecutive runners to reach base with one out in the bottom of the seventh before he exited the contest. Reliever Caleb Ferguson ended up allowing both inherited runners to score, resulting in Miller being saddled with the loss. After the game, manager Dave Roberts told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times that Miller won't be pitching in Sunday's series finale in Boston, as the Dodgers want to give the 24-year-old some extra rest coming off the 97-pitch outing. Miller will be denied a two-start week as a result, though he would line up for one the following week. He tentatively lines up to make his next turn Monday versus the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.