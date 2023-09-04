Miller (9-3) allowed a run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Miller had given up four runs in back-to-back starts, but he was able to put together a dominant outing against the best team in the majors. The rookie right-hander had not pitched more than 6.1 innings in any of his outings prior to Sunday. Miller is now at a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB through 94.2 innings over 17 starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Nationals.