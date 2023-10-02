Miller did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings against the Giants. He struck out four.

Miller finished the regular season strong, allowing just four runs over his final three starts (17 innings) while issuing just two walks and striking out 20 in that span. The 24-year-old right-hander will wrap up his rookie campaign with an 11-4 record, 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 119 strikeouts over 22 starts (124.1 innings). Miller has established himself as a fixture in the Dodgers' rotation -- he's currently slated to make his playoff debut in Game 2 of the Divisional Series against either Arizona or Milwaukee.