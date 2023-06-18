Miller (3-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Giants.

Miller was fine until the fifth inning, and the Giants then proceeded to put it in overdrive over the fifth and sixth frames. Prior to Saturday, Miller had given up just two runs over 23 innings across four starts. The rookie right-hander's bad outing spiked his ERA up to 2.83 with a 1.01 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB through 28.2 innings. It's just a blip on the radar for now, and the hard-throwing 24-year-old will look to bounce back next week at home against the Astros.