Miller (1-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 5 innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Miller made quick work of one of MLB's top offenses, striking out five with his only run allowed coming on a throwing error by Miguel Rojas in the first. Though the 24-year-old logged a 5.65 ERA in 14.1 innings at the Triple-A level, he has been heralded as one of the Dodgers' top prospects and displayed why he's earned that title Tuesday. With Julio Urias (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list it's expected Miller will stick around for at least one more turn in the rotation, which is tentatively scheduled to come during a homestand against the Nationals. Managers should be quick to snap up Miller in leagues where he's still on waivers, especially with an expected date with one of MLB"s lowest scoring offenses on deck and the possibility of earning a handful more starts if he continues to perform.