Miller allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Miller needed 82 pitches (49 strikes) to get 11 outs in an inefficient start. The right-hander has given up nine runs (eight earned) over 19.1 innings across his four appearances since the All-Star break. He's at a 4.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 63.1 innings across 12 starts overall. Miller is projected for a tough road start in Arizona next week, and he may be at risk of losing his place in the rotation if the Dodgers opt to put Ryan Yarbrough in his place in the coming weeks.