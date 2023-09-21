Miller (10-4) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Tigers.

Miller put in a sharp performance, but the Dodgers' offense didn't give him enough run support. This was his first loss in five starts, and he's gone at least six innings in seven of his last eight appearances. Miller is at a 3.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 106:31 K:BB through 113.1 innings over 20 starts this season. He's lined up for a road outing in Colorado for his next start.