The Dodgers promoted Miller from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday for his start against Atlanta, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 24-year-old righty has made four starts for Oklahoma City this season, recording a 5.65 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 14.1 innings. While his numbers might not exactly jump off the page, he's demonstrated a knack for striking out batters at a plus rate, logging a 10.1 K/9 throughout his Triple-A career. To make room for Miller on the Dodgers' roster, Tyler Cyr (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and Dustin May (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day IL.