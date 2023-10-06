Miller will start Game 2 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Miller boasted an impressive 3.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 119:32 K:BB across the first 124.1 innings of his big-league career in 2023. He'll now be trusted in the postseason, with Clayton Kershaw set to take the ball in Game 1.
More News
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Goes four innings in finale•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Tames Coors for 11th win•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Little help in loss•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: One out shy of quality start•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Bobby Miller: Excellent against Atlanta•