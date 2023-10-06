Miller will start Game 2 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Miller boasted an impressive 3.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 119:32 K:BB across the first 124.1 innings of his big-league career in 2023. He'll now be trusted in the postseason, with Clayton Kershaw set to take the ball in Game 1.