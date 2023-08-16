Miller (7-2) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Brewers.

Miller allowed the first two batters in the game to reach base and gave up a run on a fielder's choice, but he retired 18 straight after finding his way in the shaky opening frame. He's up to six quality starts in 14 outings this season, pitching to a solid 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 70:22 K:BB through 75.1 innings. Miller is projected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins this weekend.