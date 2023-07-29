Miller (6-2) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Reds.

The Reds did their damage in the first inning, which included Jake Fraley tagging Miller for a two-run home run. Miller appears to be mostly back on track, having allowing seven runs over his last 15.2 innings following a rough stretch in the latter half of June. The rookie right-hander has a 4.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 11 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Padres next week, though that could change if the Dodgers continue to add starting pitching ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Miller likely has the upper hand on remaining in the rotation over Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove, who have both struggled lately and will get one more audition each over the remainder of this weekend's series.