Miller (11-4) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, giving up two runs on seven hits over seven innings in the Dodgers' 11-2 rout. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

Making his first career appearance at Coors Field, Miller was unfazed by the hitter-friendly environment and carved up Colorado's lineup, generating 31 called or swinging strikes among his 91 pitches en route to a new career high in strikeouts. Miller has delivered three quality starts in five September outings, posting a 3.58 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings on the month to close the books on a strong rookie campaign, and he figures to be a key part of the Dodgers' postseason rotation.