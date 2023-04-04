Miller (shoulder) threw a simulated inning this past Saturday at the Dodgers' spring training complex in Arizona, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller came down with some minor shoulder soreness toward the end of camp, but he's now on a build-up program that should allow him to join up with Triple-A Oklahoma City within the next few weeks. The 23-year-old top pitching prospect seems likely to make his MLB debut at some point during the 2023 season, assuming good health.