Miller allowed four hits and four walks while striking out four over six shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Miller was solid in this start after going 3.2 innings in his previous outing. The downside was that the four walks were a season high, though this was also his third scoreless outing and fifth quality start of the campaign. Miller is at a 3.89 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 66:21 K:BB through 69.1 innings over 13 starts. He appears likely to hold down the fifth start spot in the rotation going forward, with his next outing tentatively lined up to be at home versus the Brewers next week.