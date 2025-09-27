General manager Brandon Gomes said Friday that Stewart will undergo a debridement procedure in his right shoulder and is expected to return in time to pitch the majority of the 2026 campaign, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Stewart made just four appearances for Los Angeles after being acquired at the trade deadline, giving up two earned runs over 3.2 innings, and his upcoming surgery will prevent him from pitching in the postseason. The general manager's comments suggest that the 33-year-old won't be ready for the start of next season, but a first-half return is still seemingly on the table.