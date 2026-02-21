Stewart (shoulder) recently began throwing off a mound to a standing catcher, and the Dodgers are aiming for him to progress to full bullpen sessions in early March, per MLB.com.

Stewart continues to rehab from the right shoulder debridement procedure he underwent last September. The veteran reliever isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, but if he doesn't encounter any setbacks, he could be part of Los Angeles' bullpen sometime during the first half of the campaign. When healthy, Stewart should have a chance to work his way up to high-leverage opportunities.