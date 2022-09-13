Graterol (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Graterol is set to toss his second side session since being cleared to throw off a mound. If all goes well, he figures to have a chance to be activated Friday when first eligible, though the Dodgers are unlikely to reveal next steps until he completes Wednesday's session.
