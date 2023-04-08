Graterol (back) is available Friday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Graterol was not available for Thursday's contest due to tightness in his back. The hard-throwing right-hander could be asked to close if necessary with Evan Phillips (usage) not available Friday night.
