Graterol (personal) is expected to return from the paternity list for Friday's game against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Graterol has been away from the Dodgers since Tuesday. The right-hander should be back for the series against St. Louis and pitching in a high-leverage role. Max Muncy is also expected back Friday for the Dodgers.
