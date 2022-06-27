Graterol logged his first save of the season, striking out one in a perfect inning in Sunday's 5-3, 11-inning win over Atlanta.

Craig Kimbrel couldn't protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning, but Graterol fared better with a two-run advantage in the 11th. In addition to the save, Graterol has eight holds, a blown save and a 2-3 record through 31 appearances. The setup man has posted a 4.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 33.2 innings, though he's not yet expected to seriously challenge for ninth-inning duties amid Kimbrel's recent struggles.